Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.38% YOY

Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.77% & the profit increased by 42.38% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.27% and the profit increased by 45.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.48% q-o-q and decreased by 11.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.11% q-o-q and decreased by 18.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹75.55 for Q4, which increased by 69.77% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Industries has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, 84.51% return in the last 6 months, and 75.57% YTD return.
Currently, Kirloskar Industries has a market cap of ₹6160.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6698.9 & ₹2524.9 respectively.
Kirloskar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1728.6
|1553.52
|+11.27%
|1574.79
|+9.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.98
|94.38
|-1.48%
|105.63
|-11.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.81
|64.31
|+13.22%
|48.72
|+49.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|1587.75
|1389.53
|+14.27%
|1401.41
|+13.3%
|Operating Income
|140.85
|163.99
|-14.11%
|173.38
|-18.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|116.28
|148.45
|-21.67%
|164.58
|-29.35%
|Net Income
|62.46
|42.95
|+45.42%
|43.87
|+42.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|75.55
|41.63
|+81.46%
|44.5
|+69.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.46Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1728.6Cr
