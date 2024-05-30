Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.38% YOY

Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.77% & the profit increased by 42.38% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.27% and the profit increased by 45.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.48% q-o-q and decreased by 11.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.11% q-o-q and decreased by 18.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹75.55 for Q4, which increased by 69.77% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Industries has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, 84.51% return in the last 6 months, and 75.57% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Industries has a market cap of ₹6160.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6698.9 & ₹2524.9 respectively.

Kirloskar Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1728.6 1553.52 +11.27% 1574.79 +9.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.98 94.38 -1.48% 105.63 -11.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.81 64.31 +13.22% 48.72 +49.45% Total Operating Expense 1587.75 1389.53 +14.27% 1401.41 +13.3% Operating Income 140.85 163.99 -14.11% 173.38 -18.76% Net Income Before Taxes 116.28 148.45 -21.67% 164.58 -29.35% Net Income 62.46 42.95 +45.42% 43.87 +42.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 75.55 41.63 +81.46% 44.5 +69.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.46Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1728.6Cr

