Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.38% YOY

Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.38% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.77% YoY & profit increased by 42.38% YoY

Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live

Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.77% & the profit increased by 42.38% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.27% and the profit increased by 45.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.48% q-o-q and decreased by 11.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.11% q-o-q and decreased by 18.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 75.55 for Q4, which increased by 69.77% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Industries has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, 84.51% return in the last 6 months, and 75.57% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Industries has a market cap of 6160.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6698.9 & 2524.9 respectively.

Kirloskar Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1728.61553.52+11.27%1574.79+9.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.9894.38-1.48%105.63-11.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.8164.31+13.22%48.72+49.45%
Total Operating Expense1587.751389.53+14.27%1401.41+13.3%
Operating Income140.85163.99-14.11%173.38-18.76%
Net Income Before Taxes116.28148.45-21.67%164.58-29.35%
Net Income62.4642.95+45.42%43.87+42.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS75.5541.63+81.46%44.5+69.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.46Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1728.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.