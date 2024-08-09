Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.9% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 5.97% and the profit increasing by 26.9% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.47%, but the profit increased by 7.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 0.44% q-o-q, but witnessed an increase of 40% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a positive trend, up by 4.49% q-o-q and 26.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹10.56, marking a 22.11% Y-o-Y increase.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown mixed returns, with -3.58% in the last week, 40.25% in the last 6 months, and 76.39% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹16773.68 Cr, with a 52wk high/low of ₹1450 & ₹437.95 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have unanimously given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024 also being Strong Buy.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1635.55 1660.02 -1.47% 1543.37 +5.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 125.12 125.67 -0.44% 89.37 +40% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.34 31.09 -2.41% 26.8 +13.21% Total Operating Expense 1335.45 1372.82 -2.72% 1305.99 +2.26% Operating Income 300.1 287.2 +4.49% 237.38 +26.42% Net Income Before Taxes 211.41 198.33 +6.6% 170.01 +24.35% Net Income 159.3 148.55 +7.24% 125.53 +26.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.56 9.44 +11.85% 8.65 +22.11%