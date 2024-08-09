Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.9% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.9% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.97% YoY & profit increased by 26.9% YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 5.97% and the profit increasing by 26.9% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.47%, but the profit increased by 7.24%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 0.44% q-o-q, but witnessed an increase of 40% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a positive trend, up by 4.49% q-o-q and 26.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 10.56, marking a 22.11% Y-o-Y increase.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown mixed returns, with -3.58% in the last week, 40.25% in the last 6 months, and 76.39% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 16773.68 Cr, with a 52wk high/low of 1450 & 437.95 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have unanimously given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024 also being Strong Buy.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1635.551660.02-1.47%1543.37+5.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total125.12125.67-0.44%89.37+40%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.3431.09-2.41%26.8+13.21%
Total Operating Expense1335.451372.82-2.72%1305.99+2.26%
Operating Income300.1287.2+4.49%237.38+26.42%
Net Income Before Taxes211.41198.33+6.6%170.01+24.35%
Net Income159.3148.55+7.24%125.53+26.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.569.44+11.85%8.65+22.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹159.3Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1635.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.