Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.9% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 5.97% and the profit increasing by 26.9% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.47%, but the profit increased by 7.24%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 0.44% q-o-q, but witnessed an increase of 40% Y-o-Y.
Operating income showed a positive trend, up by 4.49% q-o-q and 26.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹10.56, marking a 22.11% Y-o-Y increase.
Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown mixed returns, with -3.58% in the last week, 40.25% in the last 6 months, and 76.39% YTD return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹16773.68 Cr, with a 52wk high/low of ₹1450 & ₹437.95 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have unanimously given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024 also being Strong Buy.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1635.55
|1660.02
|-1.47%
|1543.37
|+5.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|125.12
|125.67
|-0.44%
|89.37
|+40%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.34
|31.09
|-2.41%
|26.8
|+13.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|1335.45
|1372.82
|-2.72%
|1305.99
|+2.26%
|Operating Income
|300.1
|287.2
|+4.49%
|237.38
|+26.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|211.41
|198.33
|+6.6%
|170.01
|+24.35%
|Net Income
|159.3
|148.55
|+7.24%
|125.53
|+26.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.56
|9.44
|+11.85%
|8.65
|+22.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹159.3Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1635.55Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar