Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.54% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.98% YoY & profit increased by 63.54% YoY.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 63.54%. The company's topline revenue saw an increase of 14.98% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 8.27%, with profit dropping by 19.96%. This mixed performance raises questions about the company's short-term trajectory despite strong annual growth.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 9.21% quarter-on-quarter and by a notable 32.54% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income also saw a downturn, decreasing by 10.63% quarter-on-quarter but impressively increasing by 56.05% year-on-year, suggesting that while the company may be facing short-term challenges, its long-term outlook remains promising.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.33, marking an increase of 54.92% year-on-year, further demonstrating strong underlying performance despite recent quarterly declines.

In the stock market, Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown a return of 2.86% over the past week, while it recorded a slight decline of 0.35% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has soared with a remarkable 73.58% return.

Currently, Kirloskar Oil Engines boasts a market capitalization of 16,509.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,450 and a low of 526.35, indicating robust investor interest in the stock.

As of November 13, 2024, all three analysts covering the company have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting widespread confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of November 13, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting that market analysts believe Kirloskar Oil Engines is well-positioned for continued success.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1500.321635.55-8.27%1304.83+14.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total136.64125.12+9.21%103.09+32.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.9230.34+8.5%29.89+10.14%
Total Operating Expense1232.121335.45-7.74%1132.96+8.75%
Operating Income268.2300.1-10.63%171.87+56.05%
Net Income Before Taxes166.34211.41-21.32%105.32+57.94%
Net Income127.51159.3-19.96%77.97+63.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.3310.56-21.09%5.38+54.92%
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
