Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.54% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 63.54%. The company's topline revenue saw an increase of 14.98% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 8.27%, with profit dropping by 19.96%. This mixed performance raises questions about the company's short-term trajectory despite strong annual growth.
The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 9.21% quarter-on-quarter and by a notable 32.54% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.
Operating income also saw a downturn, decreasing by 10.63% quarter-on-quarter but impressively increasing by 56.05% year-on-year, suggesting that while the company may be facing short-term challenges, its long-term outlook remains promising.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.33, marking an increase of 54.92% year-on-year, further demonstrating strong underlying performance despite recent quarterly declines.
In the stock market, Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown a return of 2.86% over the past week, while it recorded a slight decline of 0.35% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has soared with a remarkable 73.58% return.
Currently, Kirloskar Oil Engines boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,509.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,450 and a low of ₹526.35, indicating robust investor interest in the stock.
As of November 13, 2024, all three analysts covering the company have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting widespread confidence in the company’s growth prospects.
The consensus recommendation as of November 13, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting that market analysts believe Kirloskar Oil Engines is well-positioned for continued success.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1500.32
|1635.55
|-8.27%
|1304.83
|+14.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|136.64
|125.12
|+9.21%
|103.09
|+32.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.92
|30.34
|+8.5%
|29.89
|+10.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|1232.12
|1335.45
|-7.74%
|1132.96
|+8.75%
|Operating Income
|268.2
|300.1
|-10.63%
|171.87
|+56.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|166.34
|211.41
|-21.32%
|105.32
|+57.94%
|Net Income
|127.51
|159.3
|-19.96%
|77.97
|+63.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.33
|10.56
|-21.09%
|5.38
|+54.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹127.51Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1500.32Cr
