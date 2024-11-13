Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.54% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 63.54%. The company's topline revenue saw an increase of 14.98% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 8.27%, with profit dropping by 19.96%. This mixed performance raises questions about the company's short-term trajectory despite strong annual growth.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 9.21% quarter-on-quarter and by a notable 32.54% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also saw a downturn, decreasing by 10.63% quarter-on-quarter but impressively increasing by 56.05% year-on-year, suggesting that while the company may be facing short-term challenges, its long-term outlook remains promising.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.33, marking an increase of 54.92% year-on-year, further demonstrating strong underlying performance despite recent quarterly declines.

In the stock market, Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown a return of 2.86% over the past week, while it recorded a slight decline of 0.35% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has soared with a remarkable 73.58% return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kirloskar Oil Engines boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,509.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,450 and a low of ₹526.35, indicating robust investor interest in the stock.

As of November 13, 2024, all three analysts covering the company have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting widespread confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of November 13, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting that market analysts believe Kirloskar Oil Engines is well-positioned for continued success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1500.32 1635.55 -8.27% 1304.83 +14.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 136.64 125.12 +9.21% 103.09 +32.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.92 30.34 +8.5% 29.89 +10.14% Total Operating Expense 1232.12 1335.45 -7.74% 1132.96 +8.75% Operating Income 268.2 300.1 -10.63% 171.87 +56.05% Net Income Before Taxes 166.34 211.41 -21.32% 105.32 +57.94% Net Income 127.51 159.3 -19.96% 77.97 +63.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.33 10.56 -21.09% 5.38 +54.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹127.51Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1500.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar