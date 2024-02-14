Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.89% YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.9% & the profit increased by 1.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.53% and the profit increased by 15.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.14% q-o-q & increased by 28.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.31% q-o-q & increased by 16.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.74 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered 17.51% return in the last 1 week, 67.79% return in the last 6 months, and 27.75% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Oil Engines has a market cap of ₹12134.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹884.4 & ₹305 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1390.1 1304.83 +6.53% 1220.44 +13.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 111.48 103.09 +8.14% 86.71 +28.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.02 29.89 +3.78% 25.63 +21.03% Total Operating Expense 1195.36 1132.96 +5.51% 1053.89 +13.42% Operating Income 194.74 171.87 +13.31% 166.55 +16.93% Net Income Before Taxes 121.58 105.32 +15.44% 116.54 +4.32% Net Income 89.82 77.97 +15.2% 88.15 +1.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.74 5.38 +43.92% 6.06 +27.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹89.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1390.1Cr

