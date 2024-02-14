Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.89% YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.9% & the profit increased by 1.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.53% and the profit increased by 15.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.14% q-o-q & increased by 28.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.31% q-o-q & increased by 16.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.74 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered 17.51% return in the last 1 week, 67.79% return in the last 6 months, and 27.75% YTD return.
Currently, Kirloskar Oil Engines has a market cap of ₹12134.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹884.4 & ₹305 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1390.1
|1304.83
|+6.53%
|1220.44
|+13.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|111.48
|103.09
|+8.14%
|86.71
|+28.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.02
|29.89
|+3.78%
|25.63
|+21.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|1195.36
|1132.96
|+5.51%
|1053.89
|+13.42%
|Operating Income
|194.74
|171.87
|+13.31%
|166.55
|+16.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|121.58
|105.32
|+15.44%
|116.54
|+4.32%
|Net Income
|89.82
|77.97
|+15.2%
|88.15
|+1.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.74
|5.38
|+43.92%
|6.06
|+27.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹89.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1390.1Cr
