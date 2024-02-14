Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.89% YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.89% YoY

Livemint

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.9% YoY & Profit Increased by 1.89% YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.9% & the profit increased by 1.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.53% and the profit increased by 15.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.14% q-o-q & increased by 28.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.31% q-o-q & increased by 16.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.74 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered 17.51% return in the last 1 week, 67.79% return in the last 6 months, and 27.75% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Oil Engines has a market cap of 12134.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 884.4 & 305 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 2.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1390.11304.83+6.53%1220.44+13.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total111.48103.09+8.14%86.71+28.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.0229.89+3.78%25.63+21.03%
Total Operating Expense1195.361132.96+5.51%1053.89+13.42%
Operating Income194.74171.87+13.31%166.55+16.93%
Net Income Before Taxes121.58105.32+15.44%116.54+4.32%
Net Income89.8277.97+15.2%88.15+1.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.745.38+43.92%6.06+27.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹89.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1390.1Cr

