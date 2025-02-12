Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025:Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 4.58% year-on-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a significant decline of 20.62% YoY, amounting to ₹71.3 crore against a revenue of ₹1453.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 3.11%, and the profit decreased even more dramatically by 44.08%. This highlights a challenging period for the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but there was a considerable increase of 19.75% YoY. This suggests that while costs are being managed in the short term, the overall year-on-year trend remains concerning.

Moreover, the operating income experienced a drop of 18.92% q-o-q, although it did see an increase of 11.67% YoY. This mixed performance indicates some resilience despite the recent quarterly setbacks.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.89, reflecting a decrease of 36.82% YoY. This is a crucial indicator for investors as it signifies the company’s profitability is under pressure.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered a -6.23% return in the last week, -32.83% return over the past six months, and a -20.26% year-to-date return, suggesting a challenging market environment.

As of now, Kirloskar Oil Engines holds a market capitalization of ₹10864.2 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1450 and a low of ₹730, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Looking ahead, out of the 4 analysts covering the company, all 4 have given a Strong Buy rating, suggesting optimism about the company's long-term prospects despite recent struggles.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in Kirloskar Oil Engines' ability to rebound and deliver growth in the future.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1453.7 1500.32 -3.11% 1390.1 +4.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 133.5 136.64 -2.3% 111.48 +19.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.29 32.92 +13.27% 31.02 +20.21% Total Operating Expense 1236.24 1232.12 +0.33% 1195.36 +3.42% Operating Income 217.46 268.2 -18.92% 194.74 +11.67% Net Income Before Taxes 94.63 166.34 -43.11% 121.58 -22.17% Net Income 71.3 127.51 -44.08% 89.82 -20.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.89 8.33 -41.3% 7.74 -36.82%