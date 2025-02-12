Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 20.62% YOY, profit at ₹71.3 crore and revenue at ₹1453.7 crore

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025:Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 4.58% year-on-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a significant decline of 20.62% YoY, amounting to ₹71.3 crore against a revenue of ₹1453.7 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 3.11%, and the profit decreased even more dramatically by 44.08%. This highlights a challenging period for the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but there was a considerable increase of 19.75% YoY. This suggests that while costs are being managed in the short term, the overall year-on-year trend remains concerning.
Moreover, the operating income experienced a drop of 18.92% q-o-q, although it did see an increase of 11.67% YoY. This mixed performance indicates some resilience despite the recent quarterly setbacks.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.89, reflecting a decrease of 36.82% YoY. This is a crucial indicator for investors as it signifies the company’s profitability is under pressure.
Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered a -6.23% return in the last week, -32.83% return over the past six months, and a -20.26% year-to-date return, suggesting a challenging market environment.
As of now, Kirloskar Oil Engines holds a market capitalization of ₹10864.2 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1450 and a low of ₹730, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
Looking ahead, out of the 4 analysts covering the company, all 4 have given a Strong Buy rating, suggesting optimism about the company's long-term prospects despite recent struggles.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in Kirloskar Oil Engines' ability to rebound and deliver growth in the future.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1453.7
|1500.32
|-3.11%
|1390.1
|+4.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|133.5
|136.64
|-2.3%
|111.48
|+19.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.29
|32.92
|+13.27%
|31.02
|+20.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|1236.24
|1232.12
|+0.33%
|1195.36
|+3.42%
|Operating Income
|217.46
|268.2
|-18.92%
|194.74
|+11.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.63
|166.34
|-43.11%
|121.58
|-22.17%
|Net Income
|71.3
|127.51
|-44.08%
|89.82
|-20.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.89
|8.33
|-41.3%
|7.74
|-36.82%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹71.3Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1453.7Cr