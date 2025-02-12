Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 20.62% YOY, profit at ₹71.3 crore and revenue at ₹1453.7 crore

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 4.58% YoY & profit decreased by 20.62% YoY, profit at 71.3 crore and revenue at 1453.7 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 Results 2025:Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 4.58% year-on-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a significant decline of 20.62% YoY, amounting to 71.3 crore against a revenue of 1453.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 3.11%, and the profit decreased even more dramatically by 44.08%. This highlights a challenging period for the company amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but there was a considerable increase of 19.75% YoY. This suggests that while costs are being managed in the short term, the overall year-on-year trend remains concerning.

Moreover, the operating income experienced a drop of 18.92% q-o-q, although it did see an increase of 11.67% YoY. This mixed performance indicates some resilience despite the recent quarterly setbacks.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.89, reflecting a decrease of 36.82% YoY. This is a crucial indicator for investors as it signifies the company’s profitability is under pressure.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered a -6.23% return in the last week, -32.83% return over the past six months, and a -20.26% year-to-date return, suggesting a challenging market environment.

As of now, Kirloskar Oil Engines holds a market capitalization of 10864.2 crore with a 52-week high of 1450 and a low of 730, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Looking ahead, out of the 4 analysts covering the company, all 4 have given a Strong Buy rating, suggesting optimism about the company's long-term prospects despite recent struggles.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in Kirloskar Oil Engines' ability to rebound and deliver growth in the future.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1453.71500.32-3.11%1390.1+4.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total133.5136.64-2.3%111.48+19.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.2932.92+13.27%31.02+20.21%
Total Operating Expense1236.241232.12+0.33%1195.36+3.42%
Operating Income217.46268.2-18.92%194.74+11.67%
Net Income Before Taxes94.63166.34-43.11%121.58-22.17%
Net Income71.3127.51-44.08%89.82-20.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.898.33-41.3%7.74-36.82%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
