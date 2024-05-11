Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 88.25% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.96% & the profit increased by 88.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.42% and the profit increased by 65.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.73% q-o-q & increased by 30.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.48% q-o-q & increased by 77.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.44 for Q4 which increased by 75.06% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered 3.21% return in the last 1 week, 92.58% return in last 6 months and 60.82% YTD return.
Currently the Kirloskar Oil Engines has a market cap of ₹15284.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1169.95 & ₹379.1 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1660.02
|1390.1
|+19.42%
|1383.83
|+19.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|125.67
|111.48
|+12.73%
|96.58
|+30.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.09
|31.02
|+0.23%
|26.12
|+19.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|1372.82
|1195.36
|+14.85%
|1221.92
|+12.35%
|Operating Income
|287.2
|194.74
|+47.48%
|161.91
|+77.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|198.33
|121.58
|+63.13%
|108.81
|+82.27%
|Net Income
|148.55
|89.82
|+65.39%
|78.91
|+88.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.44
|7.74
|+21.97%
|5.39
|+75.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹148.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1660.02Cr
