Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 88.25% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 88.25% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.96% YoY & profit increased by 88.25% YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.96% & the profit increased by 88.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.42% and the profit increased by 65.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.73% q-o-q & increased by 30.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.48% q-o-q & increased by 77.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.44 for Q4 which increased by 75.06% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered 3.21% return in the last 1 week, 92.58% return in last 6 months and 60.82% YTD return.

Currently the Kirloskar Oil Engines has a market cap of 15284.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1169.95 & 379.1 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1660.021390.1+19.42%1383.83+19.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total125.67111.48+12.73%96.58+30.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.0931.02+0.23%26.12+19.03%
Total Operating Expense1372.821195.36+14.85%1221.92+12.35%
Operating Income287.2194.74+47.48%161.91+77.38%
Net Income Before Taxes198.33121.58+63.13%108.81+82.27%
Net Income148.5589.82+65.39%78.91+88.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.447.74+21.97%5.39+75.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹148.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1660.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.