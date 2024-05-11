Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 88.25% YOY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Oil Engines declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.96% & the profit increased by 88.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.42% and the profit increased by 65.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.73% q-o-q & increased by 30.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.48% q-o-q & increased by 77.38% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.44 for Q4 which increased by 75.06% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered 3.21% return in the last 1 week, 92.58% return in last 6 months and 60.82% YTD return.

Currently the Kirloskar Oil Engines has a market cap of ₹15284.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1169.95 & ₹379.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1660.02 1390.1 +19.42% 1383.83 +19.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 125.67 111.48 +12.73% 96.58 +30.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.09 31.02 +0.23% 26.12 +19.03% Total Operating Expense 1372.82 1195.36 +14.85% 1221.92 +12.35% Operating Income 287.2 194.74 +47.48% 161.91 +77.38% Net Income Before Taxes 198.33 121.58 +63.13% 108.81 +82.27% Net Income 148.55 89.82 +65.39% 78.91 +88.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.44 7.74 +21.97% 5.39 +75.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹148.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1660.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!