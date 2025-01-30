Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results 2025:Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 11.06% & the profit increased by 4.26% YoY. Profit at ₹36.43 crore and revenue at ₹342.63 crore.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.44% and the profit decreased by 46.05%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 49.99% q-o-q & decreased by 0.83% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹5.66 for Q3 which increased by 5.01% Y-o-Y.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
Additionally, the company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5. The record date for the dividend is 07 Feb, 2025 & the ex-dividend date will be 07 Feb, 2025.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|342.63
|430.67
|-20.44%
|308.52
|+11.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.97
|43.84
|+2.58%
|40.02
|+12.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.53
|7.79
|-16.17%
|9.38
|-30.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|299.74
|344.91
|-13.1%
|265.27
|+12.99%
|Operating Income
|42.89
|85.76
|-49.99%
|43.25
|-0.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|48.84
|91.92
|-46.87%
|46.82
|+4.31%
|Net Income
|36.43
|67.53
|-46.05%
|34.94
|+4.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.66
|10.39
|-45.52%
|5.39
|+5.01%
