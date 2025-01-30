Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.26% YOY, profit at ₹36.43 crore and revenue at ₹342.63 crore

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results 2025:Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 11.06% & the profit increased by 4.26% YoY. Profit at ₹36.43 crore and revenue at ₹342.63 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.44% and the profit decreased by 46.05%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 49.99% q-o-q & decreased by 0.83% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹5.66 for Q3 which increased by 5.01% Y-o-Y.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Additionally, the company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5. The record date for the dividend is 07 Feb, 2025 & the ex-dividend date will be 07 Feb, 2025.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 342.63 430.67 -20.44% 308.52 +11.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.97 43.84 +2.58% 40.02 +12.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.53 7.79 -16.17% 9.38 -30.38% Total Operating Expense 299.74 344.91 -13.1% 265.27 +12.99% Operating Income 42.89 85.76 -49.99% 43.25 -0.83% Net Income Before Taxes 48.84 91.92 -46.87% 46.82 +4.31% Net Income 36.43 67.53 -46.05% 34.94 +4.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.66 10.39 -45.52% 5.39 +5.01%

