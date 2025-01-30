Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.26% YOY, profit at ₹36.43 crore and revenue at ₹342.63 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results 2025:Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 11.06% & the profit increased by 4.26% YoY. Profit at 36.43 crore and revenue at 342.63 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.44% and the profit decreased by 46.05%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 49.99% q-o-q & decreased by 0.83% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 5.66 for Q3 which increased by 5.01% Y-o-Y.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Additionally, the company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.5. The record date for the dividend is 07 Feb, 2025 & the ex-dividend date will be 07 Feb, 2025.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue342.63430.67-20.44%308.52+11.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.9743.84+2.58%40.02+12.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.537.79-16.17%9.38-30.38%
Total Operating Expense299.74344.91-13.1%265.27+12.99%
Operating Income42.8985.76-49.99%43.25-0.83%
Net Income Before Taxes48.8491.92-46.87%46.82+4.31%
Net Income36.4367.53-46.05%34.94+4.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.6610.39-45.52%5.39+5.01%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹36.43Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹342.63Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
