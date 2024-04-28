Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.75% YOY

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.75% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.26% YoY & profit increased by 86.75% YoY

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 36.26% & the profit increased by 86.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 58.81% and the profit increased by 72.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.35% q-o-q & increased by 5.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.9% q-o-q & increased by 90.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.25 for Q4 which increased by 105.45% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has delivered 22.02% return in the last 1 week, 59.91% return in last 6 months and 50.83% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has a market cap of 5885.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 934 & 541.05 respectively.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue489.96308.52+58.81%359.59+36.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.8840.02-5.35%35.99+5.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.419.38-10.34%8.57-1.83%
Total Operating Expense415.18265.27+56.51%320.25+29.64%
Operating Income74.7843.25+72.9%39.34+90.1%
Net Income Before Taxes80.7246.82+72.4%42.06+91.93%
Net Income60.2334.94+72.38%32.25+86.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.255.39+90.25%4.99+105.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹489.96Cr

