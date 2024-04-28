Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.75% YOY

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 36.26% & the profit increased by 86.75% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 58.81% and the profit increased by 72.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.35% q-o-q & increased by 5.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 72.9% q-o-q & increased by 90.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.25 for Q4 which increased by 105.45% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has delivered 22.02% return in the last 1 week, 59.91% return in last 6 months and 50.83% YTD return.
Currently, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has a market cap of ₹5885.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹934 & ₹541.05 respectively.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|489.96
|308.52
|+58.81%
|359.59
|+36.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.88
|40.02
|-5.35%
|35.99
|+5.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.41
|9.38
|-10.34%
|8.57
|-1.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|415.18
|265.27
|+56.51%
|320.25
|+29.64%
|Operating Income
|74.78
|43.25
|+72.9%
|39.34
|+90.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.72
|46.82
|+72.4%
|42.06
|+91.93%
|Net Income
|60.23
|34.94
|+72.38%
|32.25
|+86.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.25
|5.39
|+90.25%
|4.99
|+105.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹60.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹489.96Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!