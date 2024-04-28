Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.75% YOY

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.26% YoY & profit increased by 86.75% YoY

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 36.26% & the profit increased by 86.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 58.81% and the profit increased by 72.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.35% q-o-q & increased by 5.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.9% q-o-q & increased by 90.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.25 for Q4 which increased by 105.45% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has delivered 22.02% return in the last 1 week, 59.91% return in last 6 months and 50.83% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has a market cap of ₹5885.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹934 & ₹541.05 respectively.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 489.96 308.52 +58.81% 359.59 +36.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.88 40.02 -5.35% 35.99 +5.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.41 9.38 -10.34% 8.57 -1.83% Total Operating Expense 415.18 265.27 +56.51% 320.25 +29.64% Operating Income 74.78 43.25 +72.9% 39.34 +90.1% Net Income Before Taxes 80.72 46.82 +72.4% 42.06 +91.93% Net Income 60.23 34.94 +72.38% 32.25 +86.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.25 5.39 +90.25% 4.99 +105.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹60.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹489.96Cr

