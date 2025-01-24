Kisan Mouldings Q3 Results 2025:Kisan Mouldings declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 6.24% year-over-year and a profit of ₹0.39 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's same period, where the company reported a loss of ₹16.62 crore. Furthermore, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a remarkable growth of 36.62%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have seen a rise of 11.42% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 31.17% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management by the company.

Kisan Mouldings Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter surged by an impressive 576.47% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 106.49% year-over-year, highlighting the operational efficiency and strategic decisions made by Kisan Mouldings.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.03, reflecting a significant increase of 100.61% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for investors.

Kisan Mouldings has delivered a 5.33% return in the last week, while the stock has seen a decline of 27.07% over the last six months and a slight decrease of 4.12% year-to-date.

Currently, Kisan Mouldings boasts a market capitalization of ₹630.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹93.47 and a low of ₹13.80, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

Kisan Mouldings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 70.32 51.47 +36.62% 66.19 +6.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.22 6.48 +11.42% 10.49 -31.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.42 1.49 -4.7% 1.9 -25.26% Total Operating Expense 69.51 51.64 +34.6% 78.66 -11.63% Operating Income 0.81 -0.17 +576.47% -12.48 +106.49% Net Income Before Taxes 0.39 -0.49 +179.59% -16.62 +102.35% Net Income 0.39 -0.49 +179.59% -16.62 +102.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 -0.04 +175% -4.91 +100.61%