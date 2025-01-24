Kisan Mouldings Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue increased by 6.24% YoY

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Kisan Mouldings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Kisan Mouldings Q3 Results 2025:Kisan Mouldings declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 6.24% year-over-year and a profit of 0.39 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's same period, where the company reported a loss of 16.62 crore. Furthermore, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a remarkable growth of 36.62%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have seen a rise of 11.42% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 31.17% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management by the company.

Kisan Mouldings Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter surged by an impressive 576.47% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 106.49% year-over-year, highlighting the operational efficiency and strategic decisions made by Kisan Mouldings.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.03, reflecting a significant increase of 100.61% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for investors.

Kisan Mouldings has delivered a 5.33% return in the last week, while the stock has seen a decline of 27.07% over the last six months and a slight decrease of 4.12% year-to-date.

Currently, Kisan Mouldings boasts a market capitalization of 630.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 93.47 and a low of 13.80, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

Kisan Mouldings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue70.3251.47+36.62%66.19+6.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.226.48+11.42%10.49-31.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.421.49-4.7%1.9-25.26%
Total Operating Expense69.5151.64+34.6%78.66-11.63%
Operating Income0.81-0.17+576.47%-12.48+106.49%
Net Income Before Taxes0.39-0.49+179.59%-16.62+102.35%
Net Income0.39-0.49+179.59%-16.62+102.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.03-0.04+175%-4.91+100.61%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.39Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹70.32Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
