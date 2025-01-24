Kisan Mouldings Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue increased by 6.24% YoY

Kisan Mouldings Q3 Results 2025:Kisan Mouldings declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 6.24% year-over-year and a profit of ₹0.39 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's same period, where the company reported a loss of ₹16.62 crore. Furthermore, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a remarkable growth of 36.62%.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses have seen a rise of 11.42% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 31.17% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management by the company.
The operating income for the quarter surged by an impressive 576.47% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 106.49% year-over-year, highlighting the operational efficiency and strategic decisions made by Kisan Mouldings.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.03, reflecting a significant increase of 100.61% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for investors.
Kisan Mouldings has delivered a 5.33% return in the last week, while the stock has seen a decline of 27.07% over the last six months and a slight decrease of 4.12% year-to-date.
Currently, Kisan Mouldings boasts a market capitalization of ₹630.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹93.47 and a low of ₹13.80, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.
Kisan Mouldings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|70.32
|51.47
|+36.62%
|66.19
|+6.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.22
|6.48
|+11.42%
|10.49
|-31.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.42
|1.49
|-4.7%
|1.9
|-25.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.51
|51.64
|+34.6%
|78.66
|-11.63%
|Operating Income
|0.81
|-0.17
|+576.47%
|-12.48
|+106.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.39
|-0.49
|+179.59%
|-16.62
|+102.35%
|Net Income
|0.39
|-0.49
|+179.59%
|-16.62
|+102.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|-0.04
|+175%
|-4.91
|+100.61%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.39Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹70.32Cr