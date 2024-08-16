Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 247.6% YOY

Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 247.6% YOY

Livemint

Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.63% YoY & profit increased by 247.6% YoY

Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live

Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live : Kitex Garments has announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit, with the topline growing by 30.63% year-over-year (YoY) and profit soaring by an impressive 247.6% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 10.05%, while profit increased by 35.68%. This strong performance highlights the company’s robust operational efficiency and strategic execution.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.02% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis and saw a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 33.21%. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income surged by 21.27% q-o-q and an astounding 310.11% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.11, marking a 248.31% increase YoY. This substantial growth in EPS underscores the company’s ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Kitex Garments has delivered an 11.98% return over the past week, an 11.23% return over the last six months, and a 27.09% return year-to-date (YTD). These returns reflect the company’s strong market performance and investor confidence.

As of now, Kitex Garments boasts a market capitalization of 1904.36 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 287.6 and a low of 176.2, indicating a significant range of price movement over the past year.

Kitex Garments Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue190.44173.05+10.05%145.78+30.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.4234.38+3.02%26.59+33.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.695.08-7.72%5.28-11.22%
Total Operating Expense154.75143.62+7.75%137.08+12.89%
Operating Income35.6929.43+21.27%8.7+310.11%
Net Income Before Taxes36.3129.83+21.73%10.24+254.67%
Net Income27.3220.13+35.68%7.86+247.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.113.03+35.64%1.18+248.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.32Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹190.44Cr

