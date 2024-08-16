Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 247.6% YOY

Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live : Kitex Garments has announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit, with the topline growing by 30.63% year-over-year (YoY) and profit soaring by an impressive 247.6% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 10.05%, while profit increased by 35.68%. This strong performance highlights the company’s robust operational efficiency and strategic execution.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.02% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis and saw a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 33.21%. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income surged by 21.27% q-o-q and an astounding 310.11% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.11, marking a 248.31% increase YoY. This substantial growth in EPS underscores the company’s ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
Kitex Garments has delivered an 11.98% return over the past week, an 11.23% return over the last six months, and a 27.09% return year-to-date (YTD). These returns reflect the company’s strong market performance and investor confidence.
As of now, Kitex Garments boasts a market capitalization of ₹1904.36 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹287.6 and a low of ₹176.2, indicating a significant range of price movement over the past year.
Kitex Garments Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|190.44
|173.05
|+10.05%
|145.78
|+30.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.42
|34.38
|+3.02%
|26.59
|+33.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.69
|5.08
|-7.72%
|5.28
|-11.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|154.75
|143.62
|+7.75%
|137.08
|+12.89%
|Operating Income
|35.69
|29.43
|+21.27%
|8.7
|+310.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.31
|29.83
|+21.73%
|10.24
|+254.67%
|Net Income
|27.32
|20.13
|+35.68%
|7.86
|+247.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.11
|3.03
|+35.64%
|1.18
|+248.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.32Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹190.44Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar