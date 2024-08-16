Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 247.6% YOY

Kitex Garments Q1 Results Live : Kitex Garments has announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit, with the topline growing by 30.63% year-over-year (YoY) and profit soaring by an impressive 247.6% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 10.05%, while profit increased by 35.68%. This strong performance highlights the company’s robust operational efficiency and strategic execution.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.02% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis and saw a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 33.21%. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income surged by 21.27% q-o-q and an astounding 310.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.11, marking a 248.31% increase YoY. This substantial growth in EPS underscores the company’s ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Kitex Garments has delivered an 11.98% return over the past week, an 11.23% return over the last six months, and a 27.09% return year-to-date (YTD). These returns reflect the company’s strong market performance and investor confidence.

As of now, Kitex Garments boasts a market capitalization of ₹1904.36 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹287.6 and a low of ₹176.2, indicating a significant range of price movement over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kitex Garments Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 190.44 173.05 +10.05% 145.78 +30.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.42 34.38 +3.02% 26.59 +33.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.69 5.08 -7.72% 5.28 -11.22% Total Operating Expense 154.75 143.62 +7.75% 137.08 +12.89% Operating Income 35.69 29.43 +21.27% 8.7 +310.11% Net Income Before Taxes 36.31 29.83 +21.73% 10.24 +254.67% Net Income 27.32 20.13 +35.68% 7.86 +247.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.11 3.03 +35.64% 1.18 +248.31%

