KKR earnings rise, as private-equity portfolio climbs

KKR’s distributable earnings, a closely watched measure of cash that could be returned to shareholders, came in at $925.1 million, or $1.05 a share. That is compared with $452.8 million, or 53 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. The per-share figure ties with the second quarter of this year for the firm’s highest distributable earnings on record.

