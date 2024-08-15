KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live : KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: KNR Constructions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.41% & the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.34% and the profit decreased by 51.15%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y. This indicates some level of control over operational costs compared to the previous quarter, despite a year-over-year increase.
The operating income was down by 25.58% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 38.59% Y-o-Y. This suggests that the company is improving its core operational efficiency compared to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹6.14 for Q1, reflecting a significant increase of 25.82% Y-o-Y. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability growth.
KNR Constructions has delivered a -8.45% return in the last 1 week, a 25.86% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.85% YTD return. These varied returns indicate fluctuating market sentiment but overall positive performance over the longer term.
Currently, KNR Constructions has a market cap of ₹9581.66 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹415.4 and a 52-week low of ₹236.75. These figures provide insight into the stock's volatility and market valuation.
As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.
KNR Constructions Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|985
|1414
|-30.34%
|981.02
|+0.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.08
|43.41
|-3.06%
|39.42
|+6.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.07
|40.54
|-25.84%
|36.4
|-17.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|736.46
|1080.03
|-31.81%
|801.68
|-8.14%
|Operating Income
|248.54
|333.97
|-25.58%
|179.33
|+38.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|232.3
|422.16
|-44.97%
|166.58
|+39.45%
|Net Income
|172.58
|353.3
|-51.15%
|137.11
|+25.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.14
|12.56
|-51.11%
|4.88
|+25.82%
