KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.41% YoY & profit increased by 25.87% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live
KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live : KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: KNR Constructions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.41% & the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.34% and the profit decreased by 51.15%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y. This indicates some level of control over operational costs compared to the previous quarter, despite a year-over-year increase.

The operating income was down by 25.58% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 38.59% Y-o-Y. This suggests that the company is improving its core operational efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.14 for Q1, reflecting a significant increase of 25.82% Y-o-Y. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability growth.

KNR Constructions has delivered a -8.45% return in the last 1 week, a 25.86% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.85% YTD return. These varied returns indicate fluctuating market sentiment but overall positive performance over the longer term.

Currently, KNR Constructions has a market cap of 9581.66 Cr with a 52-week high of 415.4 and a 52-week low of 236.75. These figures provide insight into the stock's volatility and market valuation.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.

KNR Constructions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9851414-30.34%981.02+0.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.0843.41-3.06%39.42+6.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.0740.54-25.84%36.4-17.4%
Total Operating Expense736.461080.03-31.81%801.68-8.14%
Operating Income248.54333.97-25.58%179.33+38.59%
Net Income Before Taxes232.3422.16-44.97%166.58+39.45%
Net Income172.58353.3-51.15%137.11+25.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.1412.56-51.11%4.88+25.82%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹172.58Cr
₹985Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsKNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue