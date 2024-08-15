KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live : KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: KNR Constructions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.41% & the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.34% and the profit decreased by 51.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y. This indicates some level of control over operational costs compared to the previous quarter, despite a year-over-year increase.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹6.14 for Q1, reflecting a significant increase of 25.82% Y-o-Y. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability growth.

KNR Constructions has delivered a -8.45% return in the last 1 week, a 25.86% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.85% YTD return. These varied returns indicate fluctuating market sentiment but overall positive performance over the longer term.

Currently, KNR Constructions has a market cap of ₹9581.66 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹415.4 and a 52-week low of ₹236.75. These figures provide insight into the stock's volatility and market valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.

KNR Constructions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 985 1414 -30.34% 981.02 +0.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.08 43.41 -3.06% 39.42 +6.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.07 40.54 -25.84% 36.4 -17.4% Total Operating Expense 736.46 1080.03 -31.81% 801.68 -8.14% Operating Income 248.54 333.97 -25.58% 179.33 +38.59% Net Income Before Taxes 232.3 422.16 -44.97% 166.58 +39.45% Net Income 172.58 353.3 -51.15% 137.11 +25.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.14 12.56 -51.11% 4.88 +25.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹172.58Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹985Cr

