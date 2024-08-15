Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

Livemint

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.41% YoY & profit increased by 25.87% YoY

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live

KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live : KNR Constructions Q1 Results Live: KNR Constructions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.41% & the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.34% and the profit decreased by 51.15%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y. This indicates some level of control over operational costs compared to the previous quarter, despite a year-over-year increase.

The operating income was down by 25.58% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 38.59% Y-o-Y. This suggests that the company is improving its core operational efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.14 for Q1, reflecting a significant increase of 25.82% Y-o-Y. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability growth.

KNR Constructions has delivered a -8.45% return in the last 1 week, a 25.86% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.85% YTD return. These varied returns indicate fluctuating market sentiment but overall positive performance over the longer term.

Currently, KNR Constructions has a market cap of 9581.66 Cr with a 52-week high of 415.4 and a 52-week low of 236.75. These figures provide insight into the stock's volatility and market valuation.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.

KNR Constructions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9851414-30.34%981.02+0.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.0843.41-3.06%39.42+6.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.0740.54-25.84%36.4-17.4%
Total Operating Expense736.461080.03-31.81%801.68-8.14%
Operating Income248.54333.97-25.58%179.33+38.59%
Net Income Before Taxes232.3422.16-44.97%166.58+39.45%
Net Income172.58353.3-51.15%137.11+25.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.1412.56-51.11%4.88+25.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹172.58Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹985Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

