KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.75% YOY

KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.99% YoY & profit increased by 27.75% YoY
KNR Constructions declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.99% & the profit increased by 27.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.85% and the profit increased by 7.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.04% q-o-q & decreased by 13.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.28% q-o-q & decreased by 11.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.24 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 27.8% Y-o-Y.
KNR Constructions has delivered -1.7% return in the last 1 week, 6.07% return in last 6 months and 3.2% YTD return.
Currently the KNR Constructions has a market cap of ₹7396.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹291 & ₹226.3 respectively.
As of 16 Nov, 2023 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
KNR Constructions Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1038.45
|981.02
|+5.85%
|961.65
|+7.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.8
|39.42
|+6.04%
|48.32
|-13.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.21
|36.4
|+7.72%
|45.01
|-12.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|846.07
|801.68
|+5.54%
|743.36
|+13.82%
|Operating Income
|192.38
|179.33
|+7.28%
|218.29
|-11.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|177.11
|166.58
|+6.32%
|183.61
|-3.54%
|Net Income
|147.38
|137.11
|+7.49%
|115.37
|+27.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.24
|4.88
|+7.38%
|4.1
|+27.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹147.38Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1038.45Cr
