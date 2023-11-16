KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.75% YOY

KNR Constructions declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.99% & the profit increased by 27.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.85% and the profit increased by 7.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.04% q-o-q & decreased by 13.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.28% q-o-q & decreased by 11.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.24 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 27.8% Y-o-Y.

KNR Constructions has delivered -1.7% return in the last 1 week, 6.07% return in last 6 months and 3.2% YTD return.

Currently the KNR Constructions has a market cap of ₹7396.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹291 & ₹226.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 Nov, 2023 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

KNR Constructions Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1038.45 981.02 +5.85% 961.65 +7.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.8 39.42 +6.04% 48.32 -13.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.21 36.4 +7.72% 45.01 -12.88% Total Operating Expense 846.07 801.68 +5.54% 743.36 +13.82% Operating Income 192.38 179.33 +7.28% 218.29 -11.87% Net Income Before Taxes 177.11 166.58 +6.32% 183.61 -3.54% Net Income 147.38 137.11 +7.49% 115.37 +27.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.24 4.88 +7.38% 4.1 +27.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹147.38Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1038.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.