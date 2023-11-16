Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.75% YOY

KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.75% YOY

Livemint

KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.99% YoY & profit increased by 27.75% YoY

KNR Constructions Q2 FY24 Results

KNR Constructions declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.99% & the profit increased by 27.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.85% and the profit increased by 7.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.04% q-o-q & decreased by 13.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.28% q-o-q & decreased by 11.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.24 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 27.8% Y-o-Y.

KNR Constructions has delivered -1.7% return in the last 1 week, 6.07% return in last 6 months and 3.2% YTD return.

Currently the KNR Constructions has a market cap of 7396.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 291 & 226.3 respectively.

As of 16 Nov, 2023 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

KNR Constructions Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1038.45981.02+5.85%961.65+7.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.839.42+6.04%48.32-13.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.2136.4+7.72%45.01-12.88%
Total Operating Expense846.07801.68+5.54%743.36+13.82%
Operating Income192.38179.33+7.28%218.29-11.87%
Net Income Before Taxes177.11166.58+6.32%183.61-3.54%
Net Income147.38137.11+7.49%115.37+27.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.244.88+7.38%4.1+27.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹147.38Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1038.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
