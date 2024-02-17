Kobo Biotech Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 3.38% YOY

Kobo Biotech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 3.38% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 1.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.6% q-o-q and increased by 18.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.28% q-o-q and decreased by 3.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.52 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4% Y-o-Y.
Kobo Biotech has delivered -5.62% return in the last 1 week, 60.31% return in the last 6 months, and 68.06% YTD return.
Currently, Kobo Biotech has a market cap of ₹12.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹6.01 & ₹1.86 respectively.
Kobo Biotech Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.06
|+7.6%
|0.06
|+18.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.03
|1.02
|+0.79%
|1.03
|+0.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.23
|1.22
|+1.28%
|1.19
|+3.38%
|Operating Income
|-1.23
|-1.22
|-1.28%
|-1.19
|-3.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.23
|-1.22
|-1.29%
|-1.19
|-3.38%
|Net Income
|-1.23
|-1.22
|-1.29%
|-1.19
|-3.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.52
|-0.51
|-1.96%
|-0.5
|-4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
