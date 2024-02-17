Kobo Biotech Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 3.38% YOY

Kobo Biotech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 3.38% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 1.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.6% q-o-q and increased by 18.36% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 1.28% q-o-q and decreased by 3.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.52 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4% Y-o-Y.

Kobo Biotech has delivered -5.62% return in the last 1 week, 60.31% return in the last 6 months, and 68.06% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kobo Biotech has a market cap of ₹12.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹6.01 & ₹1.86 respectively.

Kobo Biotech Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.06 +7.6% 0.06 +18.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.03 1.02 +0.79% 1.03 +0.24% Total Operating Expense 1.23 1.22 +1.28% 1.19 +3.38% Operating Income -1.23 -1.22 -1.28% -1.19 -3.38% Net Income Before Taxes -1.23 -1.22 -1.29% -1.19 -3.38% Net Income -1.23 -1.22 -1.29% -1.19 -3.38% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.52 -0.51 -1.96% -0.5 -4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!