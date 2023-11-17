Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 results : loss at 3.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY

Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY & loss at ₹3.6Cr

Kohinoor Foods declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 22.48% & the loss came at ₹3.6cr.

It is noteworthy that Kohinoor Foods had declared a profit of ₹1.75cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 74.61% q-o-q & decreased by 47.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.97 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 306.38% Y-o-Y.

Kohinoor Foods has delivered -4.86% return in the last 1 week, -2.18% return in the last 6 months and -30.7% YTD return.

Currently, Kohinoor Foods has a market cap of ₹141.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹83.95 & ₹28.35 respectively.

Kohinoor Foods Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.03 25.62 -14.01% 28.42 -22.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.75 1.52 +15.13% 1.52 +15.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.45 +3.45% 1.69 -11.24% Total Operating Expense 21.17 22.24 -4.8% 26.77 -20.91% Operating Income 0.86 3.38 -74.61% 1.65 -47.99% Net Income Before Taxes -3.6 -1.04 -246.15% 1.75 -305.71% Net Income -3.6 -1.04 -246.15% 1.75 -305.71% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.97 -0.28 -246.43% 0.47 -306.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.6Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

