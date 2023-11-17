Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 results : loss at ₹3.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY
Kohinoor Foods declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 22.48% & the loss came at ₹3.6cr.
It is noteworthy that Kohinoor Foods had declared a profit of ₹1.75cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 74.61% q-o-q & decreased by 47.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.97 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 306.38% Y-o-Y.
Kohinoor Foods has delivered -4.86% return in the last 1 week, -2.18% return in the last 6 months and -30.7% YTD return.
Currently, Kohinoor Foods has a market cap of ₹141.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹83.95 & ₹28.35 respectively.
Kohinoor Foods Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.03
|25.62
|-14.01%
|28.42
|-22.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.75
|1.52
|+15.13%
|1.52
|+15.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.45
|+3.45%
|1.69
|-11.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|21.17
|22.24
|-4.8%
|26.77
|-20.91%
|Operating Income
|0.86
|3.38
|-74.61%
|1.65
|-47.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.6
|-1.04
|-246.15%
|1.75
|-305.71%
|Net Income
|-3.6
|-1.04
|-246.15%
|1.75
|-305.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.97
|-0.28
|-246.43%
|0.47
|-306.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.6Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.03Cr
