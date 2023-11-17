Hello User
Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 results : loss at 3.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY

Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 results : loss at 3.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY

Livemint

Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY & loss at 3.6Cr

Kohinoor Foods Q2 FY24 Results

Kohinoor Foods declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 22.48% & the loss came at 3.6cr.

It is noteworthy that Kohinoor Foods had declared a profit of 1.75cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 74.61% q-o-q & decreased by 47.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.97 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 306.38% Y-o-Y.

Kohinoor Foods has delivered -4.86% return in the last 1 week, -2.18% return in the last 6 months and -30.7% YTD return.

Currently, Kohinoor Foods has a market cap of 141.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 83.95 & 28.35 respectively.

Kohinoor Foods Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.0325.62-14.01%28.42-22.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.751.52+15.13%1.52+15.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.45+3.45%1.69-11.24%
Total Operating Expense21.1722.24-4.8%26.77-20.91%
Operating Income0.863.38-74.61%1.65-47.99%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.6-1.04-246.15%1.75-305.71%
Net Income-3.6-1.04-246.15%1.75-305.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.97-0.28-246.43%0.47-306.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.6Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22.03Cr

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
