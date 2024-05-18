Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 18.93% YOY

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : Kokuyo Camlin declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit increased by 18.93% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 29.28% and the profit increased by 87.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.19% q-o-q & increased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 115.16% q-o-q & increased by 31.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.04 for Q4 which increased by 18.18% Y-o-Y.
Kokuyo Camlin has delivered -2.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.54% return in last 6 months and 7.44% YTD return.
Currently the Kokuyo Camlin has a market cap of ₹1570.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹178.4 & ₹89.25 respectively.
Kokuyo Camlin Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|217.23
|168.03
|+29.28%
|216.25
|+0.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.04
|23.31
|-1.19%
|20.88
|+10.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.42
|4.56
|+18.91%
|4.24
|+28.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|200.1
|160.07
|+25.01%
|203.24
|-1.54%
|Operating Income
|17.13
|7.96
|+115.16%
|13.01
|+31.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.74
|7.27
|+116.41%
|11.65
|+35.08%
|Net Income
|10.42
|5.57
|+87.11%
|8.76
|+18.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.04
|0.56
|+85.71%
|0.88
|+18.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹217.23Cr
