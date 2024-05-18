Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 18.93% YOY

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 18.93% YOY

Livemint

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.46% YoY & profit increased by 18.93% YoY

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : Kokuyo Camlin declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit increased by 18.93% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 29.28% and the profit increased by 87.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.19% q-o-q & increased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.16% q-o-q & increased by 31.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.04 for Q4 which increased by 18.18% Y-o-Y.

Kokuyo Camlin has delivered -2.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.54% return in last 6 months and 7.44% YTD return.

Currently the Kokuyo Camlin has a market cap of 1570.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 178.4 & 89.25 respectively.

Kokuyo Camlin Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue217.23168.03+29.28%216.25+0.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.0423.31-1.19%20.88+10.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.424.56+18.91%4.24+28.01%
Total Operating Expense200.1160.07+25.01%203.24-1.54%
Operating Income17.137.96+115.16%13.01+31.71%
Net Income Before Taxes15.747.27+116.41%11.65+35.08%
Net Income10.425.57+87.11%8.76+18.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.040.56+85.71%0.88+18.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹217.23Cr

