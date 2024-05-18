Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 18.93% YOY

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.46% YoY & profit increased by 18.93% YoY

Kokuyo Camlin Q4 Results Live : Kokuyo Camlin declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit increased by 18.93% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 29.28% and the profit increased by 87.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.19% q-o-q & increased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.16% q-o-q & increased by 31.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.04 for Q4 which increased by 18.18% Y-o-Y.

Kokuyo Camlin has delivered -2.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.54% return in last 6 months and 7.44% YTD return.

Currently the Kokuyo Camlin has a market cap of ₹1570.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹178.4 & ₹89.25 respectively.

Kokuyo Camlin Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 217.23 168.03 +29.28% 216.25 +0.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.04 23.31 -1.19% 20.88 +10.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.42 4.56 +18.91% 4.24 +28.01% Total Operating Expense 200.1 160.07 +25.01% 203.24 -1.54% Operating Income 17.13 7.96 +115.16% 13.01 +31.71% Net Income Before Taxes 15.74 7.27 +116.41% 11.65 +35.08% Net Income 10.42 5.57 +87.11% 8.76 +18.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.04 0.56 +85.71% 0.88 +18.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹217.23Cr

