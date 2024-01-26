Kolte Patil Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 133.88% YoY

Kolte Patil Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.41% & the loss increased by 133.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 61.75% and the loss increased by 148.48%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.66% q-o-q & increased by 24.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 240.25% q-o-q & decreased by 42.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-8.27 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 133.62% Y-o-Y.

Kolte Patil Developers has delivered -3.75% return in the last 1 week, 36.17% return in the last 6 months, and 5.86% YTD return.

Currently, Kolte Patil Developers has a market cap of ₹3931.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹585 & ₹231 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Kolte Patil Developers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 75.79 198.15 -61.75% 368.08 -79.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.08 22.79 +5.66% 19.28 +24.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.18 3.1 +34.84% 3.29 +27.05% Total Operating Expense 116.62 210.15 -44.51% 396.83 -70.61% Operating Income -40.83 -12 -240.25% -28.75 -42.02% Net Income Before Taxes -67.24 -16.95 -296.7% -36.76 -82.92% Net Income -62.89 -25.31 -148.48% -26.89 -133.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -8.27 -2.27 -264.11% -3.54 -133.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-62.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹75.79Cr

