Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kolte Patil Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 133.88% YoY

Kolte Patil Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 133.88% YoY

Livemint

Kolte Patil Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 79.41% YoY & loss increased by 133.88% YoY

Kolte Patil Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kolte Patil Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.41% & the loss increased by 133.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 61.75% and the loss increased by 148.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.66% q-o-q & increased by 24.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 240.25% q-o-q & decreased by 42.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -8.27 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 133.62% Y-o-Y.

Kolte Patil Developers has delivered -3.75% return in the last 1 week, 36.17% return in the last 6 months, and 5.86% YTD return.

Currently, Kolte Patil Developers has a market cap of 3931.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 585 & 231 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Kolte Patil Developers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue75.79198.15-61.75%368.08-79.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.0822.79+5.66%19.28+24.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.183.1+34.84%3.29+27.05%
Total Operating Expense116.62210.15-44.51%396.83-70.61%
Operating Income-40.83-12-240.25%-28.75-42.02%
Net Income Before Taxes-67.24-16.95-296.7%-36.76-82.92%
Net Income-62.89-25.31-148.48%-26.89-133.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-8.27-2.27-264.11%-3.54-133.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-62.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹75.79Cr

