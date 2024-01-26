Kolte Patil Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 133.88% YoY

Kolte Patil Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.41% & the loss increased by 133.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 61.75% and the loss increased by 148.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.66% q-o-q & increased by 24.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 240.25% q-o-q & decreased by 42.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-8.27 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 133.62% Y-o-Y.
Kolte Patil Developers has delivered -3.75% return in the last 1 week, 36.17% return in the last 6 months, and 5.86% YTD return.
Currently, Kolte Patil Developers has a market cap of ₹3931.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹585 & ₹231 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Kolte Patil Developers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|75.79
|198.15
|-61.75%
|368.08
|-79.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.08
|22.79
|+5.66%
|19.28
|+24.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.18
|3.1
|+34.84%
|3.29
|+27.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|116.62
|210.15
|-44.51%
|396.83
|-70.61%
|Operating Income
|-40.83
|-12
|-240.25%
|-28.75
|-42.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-67.24
|-16.95
|-296.7%
|-36.76
|-82.92%
|Net Income
|-62.89
|-25.31
|-148.48%
|-26.89
|-133.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-8.27
|-2.27
|-264.11%
|-3.54
|-133.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-62.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹75.79Cr
