Kopran Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 300.12% YOY

Kopran Q1 Results Live : Kopran Q1 Results Live: Kopran declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.17% & the profit increased by 300.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.07% and the profit decreased by 40.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.05% q-o-q & increased by 368.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.6 for Q1 which increased by 693.1% Y-o-Y.

Kopran has delivered -5.63% return in the last 1 week, -13.83% return in last 6 months and 1.47% YTD return.

Currently the Kopran has a market cap of ₹1180.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹292.3 & ₹159.7 respectively.

Kopran Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 139.44 186.08 -25.07% 117 +19.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.35 12.92 +3.29% 12.59 +6.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.87 3.59 +7.79% 3.26 +18.85% Total Operating Expense 125.15 167.98 -25.5% 113.95 +9.83% Operating Income 14.29 18.1 -21.05% 3.05 +368.15% Net Income Before Taxes 14.73 25.18 -41.48% 3.61 +308.16% Net Income 11.1 18.62 -40.41% 2.77 +300.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.6 3.85 +19.48% 0.58 +693.1%