Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kopran Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 300.12% YOY

Kopran Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 300.12% YOY

Livemint

Kopran Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.17% YoY & profit increased by 300.12% YoY

Kopran Q1 Results Live

Kopran Q1 Results Live : Kopran Q1 Results Live: Kopran declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.17% & the profit increased by 300.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.07% and the profit decreased by 40.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.05% q-o-q & increased by 368.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.6 for Q1 which increased by 693.1% Y-o-Y.

Kopran has delivered -5.63% return in the last 1 week, -13.83% return in last 6 months and 1.47% YTD return.

Currently the Kopran has a market cap of 1180.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 292.3 & 159.7 respectively.

Kopran Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue139.44186.08-25.07%117+19.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.3512.92+3.29%12.59+6.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.873.59+7.79%3.26+18.85%
Total Operating Expense125.15167.98-25.5%113.95+9.83%
Operating Income14.2918.1-21.05%3.05+368.15%
Net Income Before Taxes14.7325.18-41.48%3.61+308.16%
Net Income11.118.62-40.41%2.77+300.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.63.85+19.48%0.58+693.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.1Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹139.44Cr

