Kopran Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 300.12% YOY

Kopran Q1 Results Live : Kopran Q1 Results Live: Kopran declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.17% & the profit increased by 300.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.07% and the profit decreased by 40.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 21.05% q-o-q & increased by 368.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.6 for Q1 which increased by 693.1% Y-o-Y.
Kopran has delivered -5.63% return in the last 1 week, -13.83% return in last 6 months and 1.47% YTD return.
Currently the Kopran has a market cap of ₹1180.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹292.3 & ₹159.7 respectively.
Kopran Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|139.44
|186.08
|-25.07%
|117
|+19.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.35
|12.92
|+3.29%
|12.59
|+6.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.87
|3.59
|+7.79%
|3.26
|+18.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|125.15
|167.98
|-25.5%
|113.95
|+9.83%
|Operating Income
|14.29
|18.1
|-21.05%
|3.05
|+368.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.73
|25.18
|-41.48%
|3.61
|+308.16%
|Net Income
|11.1
|18.62
|-40.41%
|2.77
|+300.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.6
|3.85
|+19.48%
|0.58
|+693.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.1Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹139.44Cr
