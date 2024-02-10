Kore Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 26.86% YOY

Kore Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 26.86% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss decreased by 23.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 4.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 23.76% q-o-q & increased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25% Y-o-Y.
Kore Foods has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 21.62% return in the last 6 months, and 10.89% YTD return.
Currently, Kore Foods has a market cap of ₹9.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9.27 & ₹5.92 respectively.
Kore Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-0%
|0.04
|+4.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.08
|-23.76%
|0.07
|-8.84%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|-0.08
|+23.76%
|-0.07
|+8.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.06
|-0.08
|+23.13%
|-0.09
|+26.86%
|Net Income
|-0.06
|-0.08
|+23.13%
|-0.09
|+26.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|-0.08
|+24.28%
|-0.08
|+25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
