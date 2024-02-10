Kore Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 26.86% YOY

Kore Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 26.86% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss decreased by 23.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 4.22% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 23.76% q-o-q & increased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25% Y-o-Y.

Kore Foods has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 21.62% return in the last 6 months, and 10.89% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kore Foods has a market cap of ₹9.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9.27 & ₹5.92 respectively.

Kore Foods Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -0% 0.04 +4.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.08 -23.76% 0.07 -8.84% Operating Income -0.06 -0.08 +23.76% -0.07 +8.84% Net Income Before Taxes -0.06 -0.08 +23.13% -0.09 +26.86% Net Income -0.06 -0.08 +23.13% -0.09 +26.86% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 -0.08 +24.28% -0.08 +25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

