Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kore Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 26.86% YOY

Kore Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 26.86% YOY

Livemint

Kore Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss decreased by 26.86% YoY

Kore Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kore Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 26.86% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss decreased by 23.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 4.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.76% q-o-q & increased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25% Y-o-Y.

Kore Foods has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 21.62% return in the last 6 months, and 10.89% YTD return.

Currently, Kore Foods has a market cap of 9.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 9.27 & 5.92 respectively.

Kore Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-0%0.04+4.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense0.060.08-23.76%0.07-8.84%
Operating Income-0.06-0.08+23.76%-0.07+8.84%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.06-0.08+23.13%-0.09+26.86%
Net Income-0.06-0.08+23.13%-0.09+26.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.08+24.28%-0.08+25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

