Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025:Kore Foods declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a troubling financial landscape for the company. The topline revenue remained stagnant, showing a 0% decrease year-over-year, while the losses surged by 128.09%, totaling ₹0.15 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also declined by 0% while losses increased significantly by 105.85%. This continued trend raises concerns about the company's financial health and operational efficiency.
Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a slight rise of 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.07% year-over-year, hinting at escalating operational costs despite the stagnant revenue.
The operating income reported a substantial decline of 108.03% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering decrease of 134.82% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹-0.06, which reflected no change year-over-year, reinforcing the narrative of a struggling financial performance.
Kore Foods has delivered a notable return of 10.36% over the past week, a remarkable 534.29% over the last six months, and a 12.56% year-to-date return, showcasing some resilience amidst the financial turbulence.
Currently, Kore Foods holds a market capitalization of ₹119.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹46.43 and a low of ₹6, indicating considerable volatility in its stock performance.
Kore Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.05
|+0.43%
|0.04
|+6.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.15
|0.07
|+108.03%
|0.06
|+134.82%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-108.03%
|-0.06
|-134.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-105.85%
|-0.06
|-128.09%
|Net Income
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-105.85%
|-0.06
|-128.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0%
|-0.06
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
