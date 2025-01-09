Hello User
Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 128.09% YOY, loss at 0.15 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 128.09% YOY, loss at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 128.09% YoY, loss at 0.15 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025

Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025:Kore Foods declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a troubling financial landscape for the company. The topline revenue remained stagnant, showing a 0% decrease year-over-year, while the losses surged by 128.09%, totaling 0.15 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also declined by 0% while losses increased significantly by 105.85%. This continued trend raises concerns about the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a slight rise of 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.07% year-over-year, hinting at escalating operational costs despite the stagnant revenue.

Kore Foods Q3 Results

The operating income reported a substantial decline of 108.03% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering decrease of 134.82% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at -0.06, which reflected no change year-over-year, reinforcing the narrative of a struggling financial performance.

Kore Foods has delivered a notable return of 10.36% over the past week, a remarkable 534.29% over the last six months, and a 12.56% year-to-date return, showcasing some resilience amidst the financial turbulence.

Currently, Kore Foods holds a market capitalization of 119.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 46.43 and a low of 6, indicating considerable volatility in its stock performance.

Kore Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.05+0.43%0.04+6.07%
Total Operating Expense0.150.07+108.03%0.06+134.82%
Operating Income-0.15-0.07-108.03%-0.06-134.82%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.15-0.07-105.85%-0.06-128.09%
Net Income-0.15-0.07-105.85%-0.06-128.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.06-0%-0.06-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

