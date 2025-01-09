Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 128.09% YOY, loss at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 128.09% YoY, loss at ₹ 0.15 crore and revenue at ₹ 0 crore

Kore Foods Q3 Results 2025:Kore Foods declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a troubling financial landscape for the company. The topline revenue remained stagnant, showing a 0% decrease year-over-year, while the losses surged by 128.09%, totaling ₹0.15 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also declined by 0% while losses increased significantly by 105.85%. This continued trend raises concerns about the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a slight rise of 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.07% year-over-year, hinting at escalating operational costs despite the stagnant revenue.

Kore Foods Q3 Results

The operating income reported a substantial decline of 108.03% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering decrease of 134.82% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹-0.06, which reflected no change year-over-year, reinforcing the narrative of a struggling financial performance.

Kore Foods has delivered a notable return of 10.36% over the past week, a remarkable 534.29% over the last six months, and a 12.56% year-to-date return, showcasing some resilience amidst the financial turbulence.

Currently, Kore Foods holds a market capitalization of ₹119.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹46.43 and a low of ₹6, indicating considerable volatility in its stock performance.

Kore Foods Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.05 +0.43% 0.04 +6.07% Total Operating Expense 0.15 0.07 +108.03% 0.06 +134.82% Operating Income -0.15 -0.07 -108.03% -0.06 -134.82% Net Income Before Taxes -0.15 -0.07 -105.85% -0.06 -128.09% Net Income -0.15 -0.07 -105.85% -0.06 -128.09% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0% -0.06 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.15Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

