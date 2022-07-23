Kotak Bank’s profit up 26% YoY, see treasury loss of ₹857 crore2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 08:57 PM IST
- Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26% year-on-year jump in net profit, aided by higher credit and lower provisions.
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26% year-on-year jump in net profit, aided by higher credit and lower provisions. The private lender reported a net profit of ₹ ₹2,071.10 crore in the first quarter as against a net profit of ₹1,641.90 crore during the corresponding period last year. However, the bank’s net profit fell 25% on a sequential basis owing to a mark-to-market hit of ₹857 crore on its trading book.