MUMBAI : Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26% year-on-year jump in net profit, aided by higher credit and lower provisions. The private lender reported a net profit of ₹ ₹2,071.10 crore in the first quarter as against a net profit of ₹1,641.90 crore during the corresponding period last year. However, the bank’s net profit fell 25% on a sequential basis owing to a mark-to-market hit of ₹857 crore on its trading book.

Net interest income surged around 19.20% year-on-year to ₹4,697 crore in the April to June quarter this year from ₹3,941.70 crore during the corresponding period last year. Net interest margins stood at a record high of 4.92% in the first quarter as against 4.78% in the previous quarter.

“We took an MTM hit of ₹800 crore. The short end interest rate has risen by 150 bps in the quarter alone. We took the hit in the first quarter. But going forward we expect the margins to improve," said Deepak Gupta, joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The bank’s loan book grew 29% year-on-year to ₹2.8 lakh crore as on 30 June 2022 led by strong growth in microfinance loans and unsecured loans like credit cards and personal loans.

Total income in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 stands at ₹11,658.94 crore against ₹12,571.61 crore in Q1 FY22.

The private lender also reported an improvement in its asset quality in the first quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 2.24% at the end of on June quarter from 2.34% in the previous quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.62% in Q1FY23, as against 0.64 per cent in Q4FY22.

The bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹1435 crore of which ₹781 crore got upgraded within the same quarter. Provisions fell to ₹23 crore in the first quarter as against ₹704 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. The bank also wrote-back ₹650 mn of covid-19 provisions, with overall covid provisions now standing at ₹480 crore.

Consolidated profit of Kotak Group grew 53% YoY to ₹2755 crore at the end of June quarter from ₹1806 crore during the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, the group’s profit fell 23.5% to ₹2973 crore at the end of the June quarter. Kotak Mahindra Prime took a hit of ₹111 crore (pre-tax) on account of a change in accounting policy with respect to brokerage costs.