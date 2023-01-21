Home / Companies / Company Results /  Kotak Mahindra Bank garners 31% rise in Q3 PAT to 2,972 cr, provisions scale up
Kotak Mahindra Bank beats street estimates in terms of profitability during December 2022 quarter. The bank garnered a standalone net profit of 2,791.88 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal FY23 compared to 2,131 .36 crore a year ago same quarter, registering a growth of a whopping 30.99% year-on-year. Kotak's asset quality improved with gross NPA declining sharply, however, provisions increased during the quarter.

However, Q3 PAT scaled up by 8.17% from the profit of 2,581 crore that was recorded in the September 2022 quarter.

Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, came in at 5,653 crore in Q3 of FY23. The latest quarter's NII climbed by 30.43% from 4,334 crore in Q3FY22 and was up by 10.86% from 5,099 crore in Q2FY23.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 5.47% in Q3FY23 from 4.62% in the year-ago same period.

Noteworthily, the bank witnessed an upside in its provisions and contingencies which came in at 148.83 crore in Q3FY23 compared to a provisions loss of 131 .74 crore in Q3FY22. Also, it was up from provisions of 137 crore in Q2FY23.

On the contrary, asset quality continued to improve significantly with gross non-performing assets (NPA) coming under 2% in the current quarter.

In Q3FY23, in percentage terms, Kotak posted a gross NPA that stood at 1.90% --- contracting by 81 bps from 2.71% in Q3FY22 and down by 18 bps from 2.08% in Q2FY23.

Also, net NPA dipped steeply to 0.43% in Q3FY23 versus 0.79% in Q3FY22 and 0.55% in Q2FY23.

In value terms as well the asset quality bettered in Q3FY23. The gross NPA stood at 5,994.57 crore as of December 31, 2022, compared to 6,982.80 crore and 6,210.23 crore in Q3FY22 and Q2FY23.

