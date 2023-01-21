Kotak Mahindra Bank garners 31% rise in Q3 PAT to ₹2,972 cr, provisions scale up2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank beats street estimates in terms of profitability during December 2022 quarter. The bank garnered a standalone net profit of ₹2,791.88 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal FY23 compared to ₹2,131 .36 crore a year ago same quarter, registering a growth of a whopping 30.99% year-on-year. Kotak's asset quality improved with gross NPA declining sharply, however, provisions increased during the quarter.
