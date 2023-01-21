Kotak Mahindra Bank beats street estimates in terms of profitability during December 2022 quarter. The bank garnered a standalone net profit of ₹2,791.88 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal FY23 compared to ₹2,131 .36 crore a year ago same quarter, registering a growth of a whopping 30.99% year-on-year. Kotak's asset quality improved with gross NPA declining sharply, however, provisions increased during the quarter.
However, Q3 PAT scaled up by 8.17% from the profit of ₹2,581 crore that was recorded in the September 2022 quarter.
Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, came in at ₹5,653 crore in Q3 of FY23. The latest quarter's NII climbed by 30.43% from ₹4,334 crore in Q3FY22 and was up by 10.86% from ₹5,099 crore in Q2FY23.
Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 5.47% in Q3FY23 from 4.62% in the year-ago same period.
Noteworthily, the bank witnessed an upside in its provisions and contingencies which came in at ₹148.83 crore in Q3FY23 compared to a provisions loss of ₹131 .74 crore in Q3FY22. Also, it was up from provisions of ₹137 crore in Q2FY23.
On the contrary, asset quality continued to improve significantly with gross non-performing assets (NPA) coming under 2% in the current quarter.
In Q3FY23, in percentage terms, Kotak posted a gross NPA that stood at 1.90% --- contracting by 81 bps from 2.71% in Q3FY22 and down by 18 bps from 2.08% in Q2FY23.
Also, net NPA dipped steeply to 0.43% in Q3FY23 versus 0.79% in Q3FY22 and 0.55% in Q2FY23.
In value terms as well the asset quality bettered in Q3FY23. The gross NPA stood at ₹5,994.57 crore as of December 31, 2022, compared to ₹6,982.80 crore and ₹6,210.23 crore in Q3FY22 and Q2FY23.
