Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net dips 8.5% to 1,244 cr; asset quality worsens

"The continued slowdown in economic activities has impacted lending business, fee income generation from sale of third party products or usage of debit/ credit cards, collection efficiency etc. This slowdown may impact customer defaults and consequently increase In provisions at the group level. There is a high level of uncertainty regarding the time required for life and business to get normal. The extent to which COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Bank's operations and financial results Is dependent on the future developments, which are highly uncertain, including among many other things, any new information concerning the severity of the pandemic and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact, whether Government mandated or elected by the Bank," the lender said in its regulatory filing.