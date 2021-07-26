Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net profit rises 32% to 1,642 crore; NII up 6%

Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 32% to ₹1,642 crore as compared to ₹1,244.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest earned and interest expended, grew 5.8% to ₹3,941.8 crore as against ₹3,723.8 crore year-on-year (YoY). The private lender's net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY22 was at 4.60%.