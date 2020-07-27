Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit drops 9% to 1,244 crore
A Kotak Mahindra Bank’s branch. Photo by Pradeep Gaur/ Mint.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit drops 9% to 1,244 crore

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Provisions during the quarter more than tripled to 962.01 crore from 316.76 crore in the year-ago quarter
  • Net interest income increased 17.81% to 3723.85 crore

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported an 8.51% year-on-year drop in its net profit for the quarter ended 30 June to 1244.45 on account of higher provisioning and lower other income.

Provisions during the quarter more than tripled to 962.01 crore from 316.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. In January-March, the bank had set aside 1047.47 crore in provisions.

The bank has made an additional covid-19 related general provision of 616 crore in Q1FY21. Covid-related provisions as on 30 June stood at 1,266 crore. Total provisioning towards advances including specific, standard and covid provisions is higher than the gross non-performing assets of the bank.

CASA ratio as on 30 June stood at 56.7% compared to 50.7% a year ago.

Net interest income or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits increased 17.81% to 3723.85 crore for the June quarter for the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY21 was at 4.4% from 4.8% from Q1FY20.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances, stood at 2.70% in the June quarter compared with 2.25% in the March quarter and 2.19% in the year-ago quarter.

After provisions, the bank's net NPA stood at 0.87% against 0.71% during January-March and 0.73% in the year-ago quarter.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III norms was 21.2% as on June 30 and Tier I ratio is 20.6%. During the quarter, the bank raised 7,442 crore through a QIP issuance of 6.5 crore equity shares.

At 02:17 pm, shares of the bank were down 1.34% to 1331.80 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex lost 0.21% to close at 38,047.71 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper