Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit drops 9% to ₹1,244 crore
- Provisions during the quarter more than tripled to ₹962.01 crore from ₹316.76 crore in the year-ago quarter
- Net interest income increased 17.81% to ₹3723.85 crore
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported an 8.51% year-on-year drop in its net profit for the quarter ended 30 June to ₹1244.45 on account of higher provisioning and lower other income.
Provisions during the quarter more than tripled to ₹962.01 crore from ₹316.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. In January-March, the bank had set aside ₹1047.47 crore in provisions.
The bank has made an additional covid-19 related general provision of ₹616 crore in Q1FY21. Covid-related provisions as on 30 June stood at ₹1,266 crore. Total provisioning towards advances including specific, standard and covid provisions is higher than the gross non-performing assets of the bank.
CASA ratio as on 30 June stood at 56.7% compared to 50.7% a year ago.
Net interest income or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits increased 17.81% to ₹3723.85 crore for the June quarter for the corresponding quarter last year.
Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY21 was at 4.4% from 4.8% from Q1FY20.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances, stood at 2.70% in the June quarter compared with 2.25% in the March quarter and 2.19% in the year-ago quarter.
After provisions, the bank's net NPA stood at 0.87% against 0.71% during January-March and 0.73% in the year-ago quarter.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III norms was 21.2% as on June 30 and Tier I ratio is 20.6%. During the quarter, the bank raised ₹7,442 crore through a QIP issuance of 6.5 crore equity shares.
At 02:17 pm, shares of the bank were down 1.34% to ₹1331.80 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex lost 0.21% to close at 38,047.71 points.
