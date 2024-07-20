Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 81% to ₹6,249 crore, NII up 10% YoY

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 20, reporting a rise of 81 per cent in net profit at ₹6,249 crore, compared to ₹3,452.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The leading private lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - in the June quarter rose around 10 per cent to ₹6,842 crore, compared to ₹6,233.7 crore in the year-ago period.



Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Key Metrics -The total income grew to ₹15,675 crore, up from ₹13,183 crore in the year-ago quarter. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (or bad loans) remained flat at 1.39 per cent of gross advances.

-Similarly, net NPAs dropped to 0.35 per cent from 0.40 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 22.41 per cent at the end of June 30, 2024, against 21.12 per cent at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

-Bank Advances grew 20 per cent YoY to ₹4.05 lakh crore compared to ₹3.37 lakh crore on June 30, 2023. Unsecured retail advances of the bank (including retail microcredit) as a per cent of net advances stood at 11.6 per cent till Q1FY25.