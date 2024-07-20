Hello User
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 81% to ₹6,249 crore, NII up 10% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: The leading private lender's NII in the June quarter rose around 10 per cent to 6,842 crore, compared to 6,233.7 crore in the year ago period.

File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 20, reporting a rise of 81 per cent in net profit at 6,249 crore, compared to 3,452.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The leading private lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - in the June quarter rose around 10 per cent to 6,842 crore, compared to 6,233.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Key Metrics

-The total income grew to 15,675 crore, up from 13,183 crore in the year-ago quarter. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (or bad loans) remained flat at 1.39 per cent of gross advances.

-Similarly, net NPAs dropped to 0.35 per cent from 0.40 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 22.41 per cent at the end of June 30, 2024, against 21.12 per cent at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

-Bank Advances grew 20 per cent YoY to 4.05 lakh crore compared to 3.37 lakh crore on June 30, 2023. Unsecured retail advances of the bank (including retail microcredit) as a per cent of net advances stood at 11.6 per cent till Q1FY25.

-The lender's total deposits grew to 4.35 lakh crore for Q1FY25 by 21 percent compared to 3.61 lakh crore last year. Current account and savings account deposits (CASA) of the bank grew 3 percent YoY and stood at 1.94 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, CASA deposits saw a 5 percent drop.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
