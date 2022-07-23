Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: YoY net profit jumps 26.1%, NII jumps 19.2%

The private lender has reported improvement in its net Performing Asset (NPA) as well. In April to June quarter of current financial year, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Gross NPA stands at ₹6,379 crore that stood at ₹6,470 crore in the previous quarter, which means the private lender has improved its Gross NPA by around 1.40 per cent on QoQ basis. Now, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Gross NPA stands at 2.24 per cent in in Q4FY23 against 2.34 per cent in Q4FY22.