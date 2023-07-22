Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY24 results declared. PAT jumps 67%, NII rises 33%1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results 2023: The Bank’s PAT (Profit After Tax) for Q1FY24 stood at ₹3,452 crore, up 67 per cent YoY from ₹2,071 crore in Q1FY23.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY24 results: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has declared its first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today.
