Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY24 results declared. PAT jumps 67%, NII rises 33%

Bank deposits grows in Q1FY24

Average Current deposits of Kotak Mahindra Bank grew to ₹59,431 crore during April to June 2023 quarter compared to ₹55,081 crore for Q1FY23, logging YoY gain of 8 per cent. Average Savings deposits stood at ₹119,817 crore as on June 30, 2023 ( ₹121,521 crore as at June 30, 2022). Average Term deposit up 40 per cent from ₹130,035 crore for Q1FY23 to ₹182,047 crore for Q1FY24.