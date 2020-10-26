Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net profit rises 26% to 2,184 cr

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to ₹368.59 crore for the reported quarter, from ₹407.93 crore parked aside for the year-ago period. "The Bank has not recognised any NPAs since 31 August, 2020, in line with the interim order of Supreme Court. If the said Order was not given effect to, the GNPA would have been 2. 70% and NNPA 0.74%. The Bank has, however, made provision for such advances," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.