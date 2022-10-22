Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2: Profit jumps 27% to 2,580 cr, NII rises 26%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2: Profit jumps 27% to 2,580 cr, NII rises 26%

1 min read . 02:48 PM ISTLivemint
Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/mint

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income (NII) was up by 26 per cent at 5,099 crore

Kotak Mahindra and on Saturday reported 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to 2,580.68 crore for the September quarter. The company reported net profit of 2,032.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra and on Saturday reported 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to 2,580.68 crore for the September quarter. The company reported net profit of 2,032.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income (NII) was up by 26 per cent at 5,099 crore for quarter ended September 20, 2022 as against 4,021 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income (NII) was up by 26 per cent at 5,099 crore for quarter ended September 20, 2022 as against 4,021 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Gross NPAs slipped to 2.08% during the said quarter from 2.24% in the June 2022 quarter and 3.19% in the September 2021 quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margin (NIMs) at 5.17 per cent for Q2FY23, which was 4.45 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs rose to 0.55 per cent in Q2FY23. It was 0.62 per cent in the preceding quarter and 1.06 per cent in Q2FY22.

Total provisions dropped on yearly basis to 136.5 crore in the quarter from 435.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing this week that it would consider fund raising by issuing non-convertible debentures.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Kotak Mahindra shares were up by 2.05 per cent to 1,902.90 on BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP