Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Preview: Kotak Mahindra Bank is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Saturday, October 21. The leading private sector lender is expected to report a healthy quarter aided by higher net-interest income (NIIs), strong loan growth and net profit, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.

This is the first quarterly earnings results since the bank's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Uday Kotak resigned from his position in September, three months ahead of schedule, and passed on the baton to Dipak Gupta - who is currently serving as interim CEO till December 31, 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Forecast: Growth estimates by brokerages

-Domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher estimates that the bank's net profit will rise around 12.7 per cent to ₹2,907 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹2,580 crore in the year-ago period. The NIIs are expected to rise about 20 per cent to ₹6,107 crore, compared to ₹5,099 crore in the corresponding period last year.

-''We expect loan growth to be strong at 5 per cent sequentially. However, margins could fall sharply by 33 basis points (bps) sequentially to 5.18 per cent due to higher EBLR linked portfolio. Asset quality is expected to improve with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) decreasing by 7 bps,'' said Prabhudas Lilladher.

-Analysts at StoxBox said that the bank's loan book will see good growth in credit off-take as the demand remains robust across all retail assets, including affordable housing, CV, passenger vehicles, SME and even unsecured segments. However, the bank’s guidance of keeping NIM above the 5 per cent mark makes analysts optimistic in the current high-interest rate environment.

-Leading brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Kotak Mahindra Bank's liability growth to remain healthy in the second quarter of current fiscal, while margins may compress further. The bank's slippages and credit costs will remain under control, according to the brokerage.

-''Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to give decent numbers in Q2FY24 mainly due to healthy credit growth seen in the economy. However, there would be some impact on its loan book’s agriculture segment as there was a patchy monsoon during this quarter. We expect the bank’s NIM to be in moderation due to its new product ActivMoney, which offers high yields to its customers,'' said Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

-''There are no concerns over the bank’s asset quality as it has a history of being prudent in accounting for provision promptly, which has always led to healthy credit costs and stable non-performing ratios. We believe that the bank is available at a reasonable price on the valuation front,'' added Shah.

However, uncertainty over Uday Kotak’s successor has made analysts and traders watchful of the bank’s roadmap going forward. On October 19, the private lender received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire 100 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd for ₹537 crore. On Friday, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 1.80 per cent higher at ₹1,769.55 apiece on the BSE.

