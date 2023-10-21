Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Preview: Net profit seen over 10%, NIIs to rise 20% on strong loan growth
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Preview: This is the first quarterly earnings results since the bank's MD and CEO Uday Kotak resigned from his position in September, three months ahead of schedule, and passed on the baton to Dipak Gupta.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Preview: Kotak Mahindra Bank is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Saturday, October 21. The leading private sector lender is expected to report a healthy quarter aided by higher net-interest income (NIIs), strong loan growth and net profit, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.