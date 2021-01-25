Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 16% to 1,854 crore

"The Bank has not classified any NPAs since August 31, 2020, basis the interim order of Hon. Supreme Court. Had the Bank classified the borrowers more than 90 days overdue on December 31, 2020 as NPA, GNPA would be 3.27% September 30, 2020: 2.70%); NNPA would be 1.24% (September 30, 2020: 0.74%). The Bank has, however, made provision for such advances including towards interest accrued but not collected for the entire period, with moratorium," the bank said.