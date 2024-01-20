Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY24 results: Net profit jumps 6.75%, total income rises 31% YoY
Q3 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported standalone total income at ₹9,588.19 crore during Q3FY24
Q3 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank today declared its third quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. The private lender reported a year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to the tune of 6.75 per cent in the recently ended December 2023 quarter whereas its standalone total income grew around 31 per cent YoY in this time.