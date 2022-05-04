Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps to 2,767 crore

As at March 31, 2022, GNPA was 2.34% & NNPA was 0.64%. Credit cost on advances for Q4FY22 was 27 bps (annualised) (excluding reversal of COVID provision). The provision coverage ratio stood at 73.2%. Total provisions (incl specific, standard, COVID-19 related etc.) held as on March 31, 2022 was at ` 6,710 crore.