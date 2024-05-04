Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: PAT jumps 26% YoY, NII rises 21%
BackBack
Breaking News

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: PAT jumps 26% YoY, NII rises 21%

Asit Manohar

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: The Bank’s PAT for FY24 increased to ₹13,782 crore from ₹10,939 crore in FY23

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank (“the Bank") approved the audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today. The Bank’s PAT for FY24 increased to 13,782 crore from 10,939 crore in FY23, up 26% YoY. PAT for Q4FY24 stood at 4,133 crore, up 18% YoY from 3,496 crore in Q4FY23 (up 38% QoQ from 3,005 crore in Q3FY24). Bank customers as on March 31, 2024 were 5.0 crore, which stood at 4.1 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income (NII) for FY24 increased to 25,993 crore, from 21,552 crore in FY23, up 21% YoY and for Q4FY24 increased to 6,909 crore, from 6,103 crore in Q4FY23, up 13% YoY (up 5% QoQ from 6,554 crore in Q3FY24). Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.28% for Q4FY24.

Fees and services for FY24 increased to 8,464 crore from 6,790 crore in FY23, up 25% YoY and for Q4FY24 increased to 2,467 crore from 1,928 crore in Q4FY23, up 28% YoY (up 15% QoQ from 2,144 crore in Q3FY24). Operating costs increased to 16,679 crore in FY24 ( 13,787 crore in FY23). Technology expenses were 10% of total operating cost in FY24.

Operating profit for FY24 increased to 19,587 crore from 14,848 crore, up 32% YoY and for Q4FY24 increased to 5,462 crore from 4,647 crore in Q4FY23, up 18% YoY (up 20% QoQ from 4,566 crore in Q3FY24).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue