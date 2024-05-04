Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: PAT jumps 26% YoY, NII rises 21%
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank (“the Bank") approved the audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today. The Bank’s PAT for FY24 increased to ₹13,782 crore from ₹10,939 crore in FY23, up 26% YoY. PAT for Q4FY24 stood at ₹4,133 crore, up 18% YoY from ₹3,496 crore in Q4FY23 (up 38% QoQ from ₹3,005 crore in Q3FY24). Bank customers as on March 31, 2024 were 5.0 crore, which stood at 4.1 crore as on March 31, 2023.