Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: PAT jumps 26% YoY, NII rises 21%
BREAKING NEWS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: PAT jumps 26% YoY, NII rises 21%

Asit Manohar

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: The Bank’s PAT for FY24 increased to 13,782 crore from 10,939 crore in FY23

Mint Image

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY24 results: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank (“the Bank") approved the audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today. The Bank’s PAT for FY24 increased to 13,782 crore from 10,939 crore in FY23, up 26% YoY. PAT for Q4FY24 stood at 4,133 crore, up 18% YoY from 3,496 crore in Q4FY23 (up 38% QoQ from 3,005 crore in Q3FY24). Bank customers as on March 31, 2024 were 5.0 crore, which stood at 4.1 crore as on March 31, 2023. Kotak Mahindra Bank completed acquisition of Sonata Microfinance, an entity based out of North of India in FY24.

Net Interest Income (NII) for FY24 increased to 25,993 crore, from 21,552 crore in FY23, up 21% YoY and for Q4FY24 increased to 6,909 crore, from 6,103 crore in Q4FY23, up 13% YoY (up 5% QoQ from 6,554 crore in Q3FY24). Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.28% for Q4FY24.

Fees and services for FY24 increased to 8,464 crore from 6,790 crore in FY23, up 25% YoY and for Q4FY24 increased to 2,467 crore from 1,928 crore in Q4FY23, up 28% YoY (up 15% QoQ from 2,144 crore in Q3FY24). Operating costs increased to 16,679 crore in FY24 ( 13,787 crore in FY23). Technology expenses were 10% of total operating cost in FY24.

Operating profit for FY24 increased to 19,587 crore from 14,848 crore, up 32% YoY and for Q4FY24 increased to 5,462 crore from 4,647 crore in Q4FY23, up 18% YoY (up 20% QoQ from 4,566 crore in Q3FY24).

Advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) increased 20% YoY to 391,729 crore as at March 31, 2024 from 325,543 crore as at March 31, 2023. Customer Assets, which comprises Advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) and Credit Substitutes, increased by 20% YoY to 423,324 crore as at March 31, 2024 from 352,652 crore as at March 31, 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
