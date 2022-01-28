Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has witnessed a 15% rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending December 2021 at ₹2,131 crore from ₹1,853 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of Kotak Bank were trading over 1% higher at ₹1,916 apiece on the BSE in Friday's afternoon deals.

Net interest income (NII) surged 11.8% to ₹4,334 crore as compared to ₹3,876 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY22 was at 4.62%.

Its Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.71% as compared to 3.19% in the previous quarter of July-September period. Similarly, Net NPAs also came down to 0.79% from 1.06% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The bank said that its net customer additions in Q3FY22 was 2.1 million as against that of 0.8 million in Q3FY21.

CASA (current account savings account) ratio as at December 31, 2021 stood at 59.9% compared to 58.9% as at December 31, 2020. On the other hand, capital adequacy ratio of the Bank, as per Basel III, was 23.3% and Tier I ratio was 22.4%.

As at December 31, 2021, Covid related provisions stood at ₹1,000 crore. “In accordance with Covid and MSME Resolution Frameworks announced by RBI, the Bank has standard restructured fund-based outstanding of ₹1,364 core (0.54% of Advances) as at December 31, 2021," it added.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of the bank rose by 31% to ₹3,403 crore in October-December period of 2021-22, as against ₹2,602 crore in the year-ago period.

