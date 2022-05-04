Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported a 64.5% increase in net profit in the March quarter of FY22 to ₹2,767 crore on the back of higher net interest income and a writeback of provisions.

Its net interest income – difference between interest earned and expended – increased 18% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to ₹4,521 crore. Its net interest margin, a key metric of profitability, stood at 4.78%, up 39 basis points (bps) from the same period last year. The bank held total provisions of ₹6,710 crore as on 31 March.

The bank and its subsidiaries held an aggregate covid-19 provision of ₹1,396.08 crore as of 1 April 2021. Based on the improved outlook, the bank and its subsidiaries have reversed provisions amounting to ₹519.15 crore during the quarter.

Its net customer additions in Q4FY22 was at 2 million, against 1.1 million in Q4 of the previous financial year. This took the total number of customers to 32.7 million as on 31 March, up from 26 million at the end of March last year. Its current and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 60.7% in Q4.

The bank said its customer assets -- including advances and credit substitutes - increased 23% to ₹2.92 trillion as on 31 March, from ₹2.38 trillion as on 31 March 2021. Its advances increased by 21% to ₹2.71 trillion as on 31 March from ₹2.23 trillion in the same period last year.

The private lender’s gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances stood at ₹2.34%, down from 3.25% in the March quarter of the previous year.

Its capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III was at 22.7% and tier I ratio at 21.7% in Q4 FY22. The bank said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1.10 per equity share with face value of ₹5, for the year ended 31 March, subject to approval of shareholders.