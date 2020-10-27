Kotak mkt value tops ICICI as profit soars

There is reason to be more cautious now than at the start of the pandemic, executive director Deepak Gupta told reporters after the earnings announcement. “While parts of the marketplace are coming back to normal, there is still a reasonable K-shaped recovery. Unfortunately, the upper part of ‘K’ is still small compared to the lower part," said Gupta. A K shaped recovery refers to parts of the economy recovering at different rates. “Until the economy comes back to normal, we have chosen market-linked growth during this period. Given the circumstances, this is a more secure way of growing. That’s why if you see the net interest income growth is very healthy. Now, as and when we see the credit market coming back to normal, the lending piece will also start." Gupta said non-urban sectors have done well and parts of retail have come back to normal.